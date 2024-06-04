Former Leeds United and Rotherham United midfielder joins club in eighth tier

Former Leeds United and Rotherham United midfielder Chris Dawson has been snapped up by eighth-tier outfit Bridlington Town.

The playmaker, now 29, was considered among Leeds’ most exciting prospects a decade ago and was handed a senior debut by Neil Warnock. He was capped by Wales at under-21 level but failed to establish himself as a regular at Elland Road.

He was allowed to leave in 2016 and joined Rotherham, reuniting with his former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn. After snapping up the former Whites prospect, Redfearn said: “No danger, he has played for Leeds United first team. He has got everything going for him as a player. He is an exceptionally talented young player and on his day, he can unlock defences. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was a move that did not quite work out and Dawson departed the New York Stadium in 2017.

Chris Dawson featured in the Championship for Leeds United. Image: James Hardisty

Dawson has since plied his trade in the non-league pyramid, representing the likes of Bradford (Park Avenue) and Scarborough Athletic. He has now secured a new home for the 2024/25 campaign, signing for the ambitious Bridlington.

The club compete in the Northern Premier League Division One East, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder. In a statement, Bridlington said: “We are delighted to announce that former Leeds United and Wales under-21s player Chris Dawson has agreed to join the club for the 2024/25 season.