Former Leeds United and Rotherham United midfielder joins club in eighth tier

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST
Former Leeds United and Rotherham United midfielder Chris Dawson has been snapped up by eighth-tier outfit Bridlington Town.

The playmaker, now 29, was considered among Leeds’ most exciting prospects a decade ago and was handed a senior debut by Neil Warnock. He was capped by Wales at under-21 level but failed to establish himself as a regular at Elland Road.

He was allowed to leave in 2016 and joined Rotherham, reuniting with his former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn. After snapping up the former Whites prospect, Redfearn said: “No danger, he has played for Leeds United first team. He has got everything going for him as a player. He is an exceptionally talented young player and on his day, he can unlock defences. “

However, it was a move that did not quite work out and Dawson departed the New York Stadium in 2017.

Chris Dawson featured in the Championship for Leeds United. Image: James Hardisty
Chris Dawson featured in the Championship for Leeds United. Image: James Hardisty

Dawson has since plied his trade in the non-league pyramid, representing the likes of Bradford (Park Avenue) and Scarborough Athletic. He has now secured a new home for the 2024/25 campaign, signing for the ambitious Bridlington.

The club compete in the Northern Premier League Division One East, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder. In a statement, Bridlington said: “We are delighted to announce that former Leeds United and Wales under-21s player Chris Dawson has agreed to join the club for the 2024/25 season.

“Chris has also played for Bradford (Park Avenue), Scarborough Athletic and Buxton. Welcome to the Seasiders Chris.”

