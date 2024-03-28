Former Leeds United boss 'being considered' for job in top flight
The Spanish club have endured a dismal campaign and are not out of the woods in the La Liga relegation battle. Los Nervionenses currently sit 16th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.
According to Vamos Mi Sevilla, Gracia is among the alternatives being considered by the Sevilla hierarchy. A move to the club would reunite him with former Leeds sporting director Victor Orta, who serves in the same role at Sevilla.
Leeds’ desire to axe Gracia and replace him with Sam Allardyce was reportedly a factor in Orta’s departure after nearly six years at the club. Gracia is said to be Orta’s favourite on the list of potential candidates for the Sevilla role.
The Whites gave Gracia the reins in February 2023, unveiling the Spaniard as Jesse Marsch’s successor following a drawn-out hiring process. The club had been linked with an array of figures, including Andoni Iraola and Alfred Schreuder, before Gracia landed the role.
He lasted just 11 league games, overseeing just three wins and eventually losing his job after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth. Allardyce was then parachuted in but could not save Leeds from relegation to the Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.