The Spanish club have endured a dismal campaign and are not out of the woods in the La Liga relegation battle. Los Nervionenses currently sit 16th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla, Gracia is among the alternatives being considered by the Sevilla hierarchy. A move to the club would reunite him with former Leeds sporting director Victor Orta, who serves in the same role at Sevilla.

Leeds’ desire to axe Gracia and replace him with Sam Allardyce was reportedly a factor in Orta’s departure after nearly six years at the club. Gracia is said to be Orta’s favourite on the list of potential candidates for the Sevilla role.

The Whites gave Gracia the reins in February 2023, unveiling the Spaniard as Jesse Marsch’s successor following a drawn-out hiring process. The club had been linked with an array of figures, including Andoni Iraola and Alfred Schreuder, before Gracia landed the role.