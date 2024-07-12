Former Leeds United defender Tom Pearce has joined MLS outfit CF Montreal after being released by Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old, a left-back by trade, was once considered to be among the brightest prospects in the Leeds ranks. He made an immediate impression after making a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road and there was even talk of Premier League interest.

However, his momentum could not be maintained and slipped down the pecking order during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa. A loan move to Scunthorpe United was sanctioned and Barnsley targeted the defender in the dying embers of his Leeds career.

A move to Oakwell did not materialise and Pearce was instead snapped up by Wigan. He made 105 appearances for the Latics but was allowed to seek pastures new at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Tom Pearce made 10 appearances at first-team level for Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He has now been given a fresh start in Canada with Montreal, who have handed him a deal covering the 2024, 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons. There is also an option for his deal to be extended for the 2027 campaign.

The club’s president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said: We're delighted to add Tom to our squad. He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three.

"He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play. Tom is motivated to join the Club and help us achieve our objectives."