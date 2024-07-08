Former Leeds United forwards Lee Erwin and Mikael Forssell have teamed up at Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

Both count Leeds among their former clubs, although neither hit the heights they hoped to at Elland Road. Erwin amassed 12 appearances without scoring once, while Forssell also failed to notch over the course of his 17 outings.

Forssell is now retired and was recently appointed the role of assistant coach at HJK. He is now working with Erwin, who is still playing and has sealed a move to the Finnish giants.

Since leaving Leeds in 2017, Erwin has embarked on an intriguing career path. As well as representing Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Ross County in his native Scotland, he has plied his trade in Iran, Finland and Lebanon.

Two former Leeds United forwards have teamed up in Finland. Images: James Hardisty/Jonathan Gawthorpe

His move to HJK marks a return to Finland, as he previously enjoyed a prolific spell in the Veikkausliiga with Haka. He scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for the club before departing to link up with Al Ahed in Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Upon sealing a move to HJK, Erwin told the club’s official website in a translated interview: “It feels very good to be here. I would have liked to come already at the beginning of the season, but in the end I was not able to separate myself from the previous club. But now I'm here, and I'm really looking forward to being part of the team.”

Discussing his time in Lebanon, Erwin said: “Of course, the area is unstable, but I myself have nothing bad to say about life in Beirut, the club or playing there, on the contrary.