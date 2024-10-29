Former Leeds United goalkeeper opens up on ruthless nature of his exit following Marcelo Bielsa arrival

Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:11 BST
Andy Lonergan has opened up on the final days of his second spell at Leeds United.

Leeds first signed Lonergan in 2011, installing him as the club’s first-choice stopper following the sale of Kasper Schmeichel to Leicester City.

He left a year later after the arrival of Paddy Kenny, but returned to the club in 2017. Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Lonergan competed with Felix Wiedwald for the number one spot at Elland Road.

His second stint at the club also lasted just a year, as he moved on less than a month into the reign of Marcelo Bielsa.

Andy Lonergan joined Leeds United for a second time in 2017.placeholder image
Andy Lonergan joined Leeds United for a second time in 2017. | Bruce Rollinson

Speaking on the ‘I Had Trials Once’ podcast, Lonergan said: “The summer Bielsa came in, as soon as his name got mentioned, I got a message off the director of football, Victor Orta, who’s actually a top guy. ‘Oh, we need a chat’. I’m thinking ‘right, he doesn’t want you’, thinking ‘I’ll see how it goes’.

“First day I got in, sat down with my breakfast, got some butter for my toast, went to have my coffee, someone took my plate off me. [I said] ‘what are you doing?’. [They said] ‘you can’t have butter, you’re too fat’.

“I never spoke a word to the manager or nothing. Never met him, but one of his people took it off us. About three days later, I got paid up. It worked out well.”

The veteran has since taken on understudy roles at an array of clubs, including Liverpool and Everton. He is still contracted as a player at 40, on the books of League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

