Former Leeds United, Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joins free agent market at 34
The 34-year-old joined the Hornets last year, bringing a wealth of experience to Vicarage Road. A former England international, Livermore has featured in the Premier League for three different clubs, including Hull.
However, the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate has been allowed to seek pastures new. He is set to depart Watford upon the expiry of his contract, leaving alongside Ben Hamer and Ashley Fletcher.
In a statement, Watford said: “The Hornets have said farewell to a trio of first-team players, with their deals ending on June 30. Experienced duo Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer are leaving, with the Hornets extending warmest thanks and best wishes for their future career pursuits.
"Also departing after a series of loan spells away from Vicarage Road will be striker Ashley Fletcher. The club wishes him well, too.”
Livermore first arrived in Yorkshire in 2010, joining Leeds on loan from Tottenham for a brief. He featured much more prominently for Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Hull, amassing 144 appearances for the Tigers between 2013 and 2017.
He was part of the Hull squad that finished as FA Cup runners-up in 2014, as well as the one that sealed promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.