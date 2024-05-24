Watford have released former Leeds United and Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore.

The 34-year-old joined the Hornets last year, bringing a wealth of experience to Vicarage Road. A former England international, Livermore has featured in the Premier League for three different clubs, including Hull.

However, the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate has been allowed to seek pastures new. He is set to depart Watford upon the expiry of his contract, leaving alongside Ben Hamer and Ashley Fletcher.

Jake Livermore counts Leeds United among his former clubs. Image: Tony Johnson

In a statement, Watford said: “The Hornets have said farewell to a trio of first-team players, with their deals ending on June 30. Experienced duo Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer are leaving, with the Hornets extending warmest thanks and best wishes for their future career pursuits.

"Also departing after a series of loan spells away from Vicarage Road will be striker Ashley Fletcher. The club wishes him well, too.”

Livermore first arrived in Yorkshire in 2010, joining Leeds on loan from Tottenham for a brief. He featured much more prominently for Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Hull, amassing 144 appearances for the Tigers between 2013 and 2017.