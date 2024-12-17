Former Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town man quits managerial role in shock move
The 43-year-old represented the Whites during his playing days, establishing himself as a firm favourite among the Elland Road faithful.
He joined from Leicester City in 2009 and made 58 appearances for the club before leaving 2013, with his tally limited by injuries.
Kisnorbo, who also represented the likes of Ipswich Town and Hearts, embarked on a managerial career after hanging up his boots.
He was most recently in charge of Melbourne Victory, but has opted to seek pastures new. Kisnorbo was only handed the reins at AAMI Park in June.
Victory’s chairman John Dovaston said: “We are disappointed to see Patrick depart the club so early in his expected journey with us.
“However, Patrick has advised us that this is an opportunity he wanted to take for his own development as a coach.”
Kisnorbo’s assistant Arthur Diles has stepped into the head coach role, although reports have indicated former Leeds coach Mark Jackson is being eyed by the club.
Jackson, who was a first-team coach at Elland Road during the reign of Jesse Marsch, has enjoyed success in Australia’s top flight with Central Coast Mariners.
He led the club to an A-League and AFC Cup double last season, with former Leeds prospects Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson among his players.
