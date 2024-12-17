Former Leeds United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town man 'wanted' for managerial role
The 47-year-old represented Leeds as a player, as well as the likes of Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.
After hanging up his boots, he progressed through the Leeds youth ranks as a coach before taking on a first-team role during the reign of Jesse Marsch.
He left in 2023 for a short-lived stint in charge of Milton Keynes Dons, but has bounced back in style with his exploits as manager of Australian side Central Coast Mariners.
Jackson has led the club to A-League and AFC Cup triumphs and according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Victory have taken notice.
They are believed to want him to replace Patrick Kisnorbo, another former Leeds defender who has left Victory to pursue a fresh opportunity.
Earlier this year, when asked by The Yorkshire Post whether he saw himself back in England one day, Jackson said: “Yeah - of course I do. As a manager, I've spoken a lot before about existing in the here and now. I say that to players.
“If you're focused and you're ready, and you work hard, and you're attentive to what you do as a footballer to develop, the future will kind of take care of itself.
“[I was] really excited for the opportunity to go and experience it - but not just for the experience. We want to actually make an impact and do something worthwhile.”
