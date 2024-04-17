The 24-year-old won his first England cap earlier this season but has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot in the Arsenal side. In recent months, he has been linked with the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

However, any club keen on prising Nketiah from Arsenal will reportedly have to dig deep into their pockets. According to HITC, Arsenal want the bidding to start at £40m.

Fulham and AFC Bournemouth are also said to be interested in the forward, who Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on as they look to reshape their squad in the summer. Leicester City have previously been credited with interest in the frontman, as have Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Another Arsenal academy product, Folarin Balogun, was sold to AS Monaco for a reported £34m last year and had seen less senior action with the Gunners than Nketiah has.

Leeds took Nketiah on loan in the summer of 2019, ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s second season at the helm. He showed promise at Elland Road but Bielsa preferred to deploy Patrick Bamford as a lone forward.