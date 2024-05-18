Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town winger becomes free agent at 35
Carayol joined the League One club in 2022, initially penning a short-term deal before extending his stay. However, after 62 appearances in Burton colours, the wideman is set to become a free agent.
He is one of seven senior players to have been released by Burton and one of three to have previously represented Leeds. The Brewers have also released goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, as well as Whites academy product Bobby Kamwa.
Carayol made 14 appearances for Leeds as a loanee during the 2015/16 season. He had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Huddersfield, where he managed 15 appearances and three goals.
Both of the loan moves were sanctioned by Middlesbrough, who had Carayol on their books from 2012 until 2016. He amassed 54 appearances for Boro, registering 12 goals and five assists.
He has now joined a lengthy list of players to have been made available as a free agent in recent weeks. There have been some eye-catching retained list announcements in recent days, with Middlesbrough and Barnsley among those to have made bold decisions.
