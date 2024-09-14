Former Leeds United playmaker addresses talk of interest from Celtic and makes 'possible movement' admission

Former Leeds United prospect Mateusz Bogusz has admitted there was the possibility of a move to Celtic during the summer transfer window.

The attacking midfielder was allowed to depart Leeds on a permanent basis in March 2023, as the Whites sanctioned a switch to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC.

He has thrived stateside, going toe-to-toe with greats of the game such as Lionel Messi and significantly enhancing his reputation. It appeared his exploits had potentially earned him a return to Europe, as Celtic reportedly lodged a bid for the 23-year-old last month.

Despite various links to the Scottish giants, Bogusz remained in the United States beyond the British transfer window deadline.

Speaking to reporters ahead of LAFC’s Los Angeles derby clash, Bogusz addressed talk of interest from the Bhoys.

He said: “Of course I knew about that. I just try to not get involved in this situation, I was focussed on playing for LAFC. There was possible movement for me, but at the end of the day I stayed here and I am very happy.

Mateusz Bogusz made just three competitive first-team appearances for Leeds United. | Tony Johnson

“I am looking to finish the season in first place [in the Western Conference] and get to the final, and win the final. That is all I can say about this situation."

Celtic could potentially revisit their interest in Bogusz in January, when the 2024 MLS campaign will have been completed.

Leeds brought the playmaker to England in 2019, as part of former director of football Victor Orta’s youth recruitment drive. He shone at youth level for the Whites but was limited to just three first-team appearances.

Loans to Spanish sides Logrones and Ibiza were sanctioned before a permanent switch to LAFC was completed.

