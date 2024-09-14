Former Leeds United prospect Mateusz Bogusz has admitted there was the possibility of a move to Celtic during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder was allowed to depart Leeds on a permanent basis in March 2023, as the Whites sanctioned a switch to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC.

He has thrived stateside, going toe-to-toe with greats of the game such as Lionel Messi and significantly enhancing his reputation. It appeared his exploits had potentially earned him a return to Europe, as Celtic reportedly lodged a bid for the 23-year-old last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite various links to the Scottish giants, Bogusz remained in the United States beyond the British transfer window deadline.

Speaking to reporters ahead of LAFC’s Los Angeles derby clash, Bogusz addressed talk of interest from the Bhoys.

He said: “Of course I knew about that. I just try to not get involved in this situation, I was focussed on playing for LAFC. There was possible movement for me, but at the end of the day I stayed here and I am very happy.

Mateusz Bogusz made just three competitive first-team appearances for Leeds United. | Tony Johnson

“I am looking to finish the season in first place [in the Western Conference] and get to the final, and win the final. That is all I can say about this situation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic could potentially revisit their interest in Bogusz in January, when the 2024 MLS campaign will have been completed.

Leeds brought the playmaker to England in 2019, as part of former director of football Victor Orta’s youth recruitment drive. He shone at youth level for the Whites but was limited to just three first-team appearances.