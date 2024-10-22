Former Leeds United prospect joins non-league club following Wigan Athletic exit and York City trial
The son of York legend Andy McMillan, the forward spent time with his father’s former club after being released by Wigan Athletic in the summer.
However, he did not pen a deal with the Minstermen and was left free to seek pastures new. He has now joined non-league outfit North Ferriby, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder.
In a statement, his new club said: “The club are pleased to welcome former Fleetwood [Town] and Wigan Athletic forward, Max McMillan, to the club. The Leeds youth graduate will head straight in to tomorrow’s [October 22] squad.” McMillan left Elland Road in 2021 after his two-year scholarship with the Whites. He had featured regularly for the Leeds at under-18 level and also made appearances in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2.
Fleetwood Town handed him a professional contract, although the frontman failed to make a first-team breakthrough.
A move to Wigan followed but despite regular outings at under-21 level, first-team opportunities proved hard to come by.
He was released at the end of the 2023/24 season, allowing him to link up with York for pre-season.
After a move to the club failed to materialise, he made an appearance for Spennymoor Town in the Durham County Challenge Cup.
McMillan now has a chance to secure regular football at a confirmed home. North Ferriby sit sixth in the Northern Premier Division One East.
