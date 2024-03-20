The 20-year-old left the Whites in January 2023, following his former Leeds under-23s boss Jackson to MK Dons. He experienced relegation to League Two with the Dons, a fate that saw Jackson dismissed by the club.

However, Dean has bounced back and stood out in League Two this term. He has notched 12 goals in 25 appearances, although has been out of action since January due to injury.

Jackson has also bounced back and is now growing his reputation in Australia with Central Coast Mariners. As well as playing under Jackson at youth level for Leeds, Dean worked closely with first-team head coach Bielsa and has praised both in an interview with Mail Online.

Marcelo Bielsa transformed Leeds United in the early days of his Elland Road reign. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He said: “I absolutely love him [Bielsa]. Without him and Mark Jackson, I don't think I would have made it. It was crazy but every session was just so detailed, everything down to a 'T'. I remember one game, we played Wolves away, Bielsa pulled me to the side and I thought, ‘I don't know what's going to happen here’.

“He just said ‘really well done’ and I thought there was going to be more but he just walked off! The training was really hard under Bielsa but you could see the benefits of it for the first team and the under-23 team. We were running teams into the ground when it got to the 50th minute.”

Dean joined Leeds in 2020, having previously cut his teeth within Everton’s youth system. He has been among the brightest prospects in League Two this season and was linked with French side Toulouse in January.

Discussing his move to Leeds, he said: “I was waiting to see if they were going up to see if I was joining a Championship team or a Premier League team.