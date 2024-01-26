All Sections
Toulouse 'would pay £1m' for former Leeds United and Everton prospect now thriving at MK Dons

French outfit Toulouse reportedly want to sign former Leeds United prospect Max Dean from MK Dons.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:39 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT

The teenager was allowed to leave Leeds last January, when the Whites sanctioned a permanent move to MK Dons. The switch reunited him with former Leeds coach Mark Jackson, then in charge of the Dons.

Relegation to League Two and the consequent departure of Jackson meant Dean hardly had an ideal start to life away from West Yorkshire. However, he has bounced back in style in League Two.

He has notched nine goals in 21 league outings this term, establishing himself among the division’s most exciting attacking players. His form does not appear to have gone unnoticed either, with Toulouse said to be keen.

Former Leeds United prospect Max Dean has stood out for MK Dons this season. Image: Clive Mason/Getty ImagesFormer Leeds United prospect Max Dean has stood out for MK Dons this season. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Former Leeds United prospect Max Dean has stood out for MK Dons this season. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Ligue 1 side would pay £1m to prise Dean from the Dons. MK Dons are said to be shocked by the interest and are reportedly fighting to retain him.

Dean was initially part of Everton’s academy before joining Leeds in 2020.

He impressed at youth level for the Whites but failed to break into the senior set-up before leaving.

