Former Leeds United prospect Josh Rae has landed a move to Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old featured between the sticks at youth level for Leeds, having joined the club from Scottish giants Celtic. He was a highly-rated prospect and hit the headlines as a 13-year-old when he played for Hamilton Academical’s under-20s, earning a move to Celtic Park.

However, he failed to make a senior breakthrough at Elland Road and had trials with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in search of a chance in the English game. He eventually returned to Scotland and was most recently on the books of Airdrieonians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Johnstone have now given him an opportunity to step up to the top flight, handing Rae a two-year deal. After putting pen to paper, he said: “It’s been a dream to play in the Premiership and hopefully I can play as many games as possible. My main aim is to do well for this club and help us move forward. At every level, I’ve tried to do my best and work my way up. I now feel ready to take on this challenge.

Josh Rae spent time within Leeds United's academy. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“I feel I did well at Airdrieonians. We were playing out from the back constantly and we managed to get a promotion and then the cup last season. I like to dominate my box and help the defenders out as much as possible. I’ve worked a lot on playing out from the back and I feel I am continuing to get better with that.”

St Johnstone’s goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe added: “Josh is someone I’ve known and admired for the past couple of years. He is coming to us after a good couple of seasons with Airdrieonians and was playing in a successful team. He was a big part of it.