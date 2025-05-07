Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Rotherham United goalkeeper released by relegated club
The 31-year-old spent nearly a decade in Chelsea’s senior ranks without managing to make a first-team breakthrough.
Sheffield United, Leeds and Rotherham all borrowed his services during his time at Stamford Bridge, as did Middlesbrough.
Since leaving the Blues on a permanent basis in 2021, the stopper has found it hard to settle between a club’s sticks.
He has had stints at Los Angeles FC, Huddersfield Town, Exeter City and Burton Albion, and most recently plied his trade with Shrewsbury Town.
However, following the club’s relegation to League Two, Shrewsbury have confirmed Blackman will be moving on this summer.
He has been released alongside seven other senior players as Michael Appleton plots a summer rebuild.
Shrewsbury said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to each of these players for their professionalism, commitment, and hard work during their time at Shrewsbury Town. We wish them all the very best for the future.”
After Shrewsbury’s relegation was confirmed, Blackman took to social media platform X to apologise for the part he had played in the dismal campaign.
He said: “Season not gone the way we wanted and I need to take account for the mistakes I’ve made. It’s not been good enough for the fans or club, So I will put my hands up and apologise. You deserve better and I’ll do whatever it takes to be better.”
