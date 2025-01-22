Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Crystal Palace forward makes surprise return to playing - at 47

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 08:01 BST
Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday forward Wayne Andrews has made a surprise return to playing - at the age of 47.

A well-travelled frontman in his playing days, Andrews represented the likes of Crystal Palace, Coventry City and Oldham Athletic.

He also had two loan stints in Yorkshire, with Leeds and Wednesday, during the final years of his career.

Andrews last had a club in 2009 and now serves as head of strength and conditioning at National League outfit Wealdstone.

Wayne Andrews had a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2006. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The fifth-tier club pulled off a shock in their National League Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s last night (January 21), naming Andrews as a substitute.

Not only did the 47-year-old make the bench, he stepped off it in the 76th minute as a replacement for 23-year-old Micah Obiero, formerly of Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town.

In response to his introduction, one X user said: “One of my favourite players as a kid, what a hero.”

He entered the fray with the Stones 1-0 down against the youthful Seagulls and could not inspire a comeback.

Wealdstone sit 21st in the National League table, one point adrift of safety.

