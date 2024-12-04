Former Leeds United and Barnsley playmaker Simon Johnson has joined non-league outfit Redditch United as a first-team coach.

Johnson was developed within the Leeds academy and went on to represent the Whites in the Premier League.

Despite earning a handful of senior outings, Johnson was unable to become a first-team regular at Elland Road and was loaned out on five separate occasions.

Three of his temporary moves kept him in Yorkshire, as Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley borrowed his services. The other two took him to Blackpool and Sunderland.

Now 41, Johnson is retired as a player but has landed a new coaching role in the seventh tier.

Simon Johnson started his career at Leeds United. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Redditch boss Matt Clarke said: “I’m really excited to get Simon on board. He boasts an outstanding playing career playing in the Premier League with Leeds and brings fresh and exciting ideas.

“He’s excellent on the grass and specialises in getting the best out of talented young players.“

After leaving Leeds, Johnson made over 100 appearances in League Two across stints at Darlington, Hereford and Bury.