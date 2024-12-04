Former Leeds United, Sunderland and Barnsley midfielder lands coaching role at non-league club
Johnson was developed within the Leeds academy and went on to represent the Whites in the Premier League.
Despite earning a handful of senior outings, Johnson was unable to become a first-team regular at Elland Road and was loaned out on five separate occasions.
Three of his temporary moves kept him in Yorkshire, as Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley borrowed his services. The other two took him to Blackpool and Sunderland.
Now 41, Johnson is retired as a player but has landed a new coaching role in the seventh tier.
Redditch boss Matt Clarke said: “I’m really excited to get Simon on board. He boasts an outstanding playing career playing in the Premier League with Leeds and brings fresh and exciting ideas.
“He’s excellent on the grass and specialises in getting the best out of talented young players.“
After leaving Leeds, Johnson made over 100 appearances in League Two across stints at Darlington, Hereford and Bury.
He then dropped into the non-league pyramid, representing an array of clubs including Guiseley and Solihull Moors.