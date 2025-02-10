Former Leeds United, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday man 'training' with Championship club

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday forward Connor Wickham is reportedly training with a Championship club.

The 31-year-old has been on the free agent market for nearly a year, having seen his short-term deal at Charlton Athletic expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Since leaving Crystal Palace in 2021, the imposing frontman has had a nomadic period in his career and had stints with the likes of Milton Keynes Dons and Cardiff City.

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, Wickham has had three loan spells at Wednesday. The first two were sanctioned by Sunderland, while it was Palace who allowed the third in 2020.

Connor Wickham made five appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United in the 2013/14 season.placeholder image
Connor Wickham made five appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United in the 2013/14 season. | Tony Johnson

He was also loaned to Leeds while contracted to Sunderland, but failed to find the net in any of his five outings for the Whites.

According to the Watford Observer, he recently struck a hat-trick for Watford’s under-21s as a trialist.

He is believed to have been training within the Hornets academy to aid his search for a new club, with there being no indication he will sign for Watford.

Connor Wickham has had three spells at Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Connor Wickham has had three spells at Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wickham is instead thought to be using the period to help secure a new home, as well as to help the club’s young prospects.

The 31-year-old was tipped for a bright future in his youth and represented England across various age groups.

Despite tasting Premier League action at a young age, Wickham was unable to establish himself as a revered marksman in England’s top tier.

