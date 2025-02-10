Former Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic marksman Gary Hooper has joined the free agent market at the age of 37.

Once considered among the EFL’s most lethal marksmen, Hooper struck 31 goals across 89 appearances during his time at Hillsborough.

He also counts the likes of Celtic, Norwich City and Scunthorpe United among his former employers.

In October, he made a surprise move to the seventh tier of English football to join Southern League Premier Division Central outfit Kettering Town.

He played a part in the club’s run to the second round of the FA Cup, before Doncaster Rovers brought the journey to an abrupt end.

However, Hooper’s departure by mutual consent was confirmed ahead of Kettering’s weekend clash with Barwell.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the Poppies said: “KTFC can confirm that experienced forward Gary Hooper has left KTFC by mutual consent.

“Gary has previously played for teams such as Celtic, Norwich City and Barnet. The club would like to thank him for his contribution to the Poppies and wish him every success in the future.”

Kettering do still have a former Owls forward in their ranks, with Nile Ranger on the books at Latimer Park.