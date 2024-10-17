Former Sheffield Wednesday star Gary Hooper has been snapped up by non-league outfit Kettering Town.

The 36-year-old had been a free agent since the end of last season, when National League side Barnet announced his departure.

However, he has now sealed a return to football by linking up with the Poppies. The club compete in the Southern League Premier Division Central, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.

Among his new teammates is another former Owl in Nile Ranger, who has helped the club reach the FA Cup first round proper. Hooper’s experience of the EFL may come in handy next month, when Kettering take on League One outfit Northampton Town.

A seasoned marksman, Hooper started his career in non-league football with Grays Athletic before moving into the EFL with Southend United.

Gary Hooper made 89 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He left for Scunthorpe United in 2008 and his two prolific years with the Iron landed him a move to Scottish giants Celtic. Over the course of his time with the Bhoys, he registered 82 goals in 138 appearances.

A stint at Norwich City followed before Wednesday drafted him in on loan, eventually making his move to Hillsborough permanent.