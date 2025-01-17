Former Leeds United forward Terry Connor has landed a coaching role in the fifth tier of English football.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire-born Connor burst on to the scene at Elland Road, scoring on his debut as a 17-year-old and making 89 appearances for Leeds at first-team level.

He later represented the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Portsmouth before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old spent years as Mick McCarthy’s trusteed lieutenant, assisting him during tenures at clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City. He even had a spell as manager of the former, but his stint was short-lived.

Terry Connor had a brief stint as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Connor has now been unveiled as the new assistant manager of National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

He will provide assistance to Lewis Young, brother of Everton star Ashley, in his first permanent role in senior management.

The club’s sporting director James King said: “I’m thrilled that experienced assistant manager Terry Connor has committed to supporting Lewis and the club on a long-term basis.