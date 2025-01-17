Former Leeds United, Wolves and Portsmouth man lands non-league coaching role
Yorkshire-born Connor burst on to the scene at Elland Road, scoring on his debut as a 17-year-old and making 89 appearances for Leeds at first-team level.
He later represented the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Portsmouth before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching.
The 62-year-old spent years as Mick McCarthy’s trusteed lieutenant, assisting him during tenures at clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City. He even had a spell as manager of the former, but his stint was short-lived.
Connor has now been unveiled as the new assistant manager of National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.
He will provide assistance to Lewis Young, brother of Everton star Ashley, in his first permanent role in senior management.
The club’s sporting director James King said: “I’m thrilled that experienced assistant manager Terry Connor has committed to supporting Lewis and the club on a long-term basis.
“His experience within the Premier League and international stage will be vital for our long-term plans to get back into the EFL.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.