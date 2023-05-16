All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Former Leicester City and Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers among favourites to be Leeds United boss on first day of 2023/24 season

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is among the favourites to be in charge of Leeds United on the first day of the 2023/24 season.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th May 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:37 BST

Sam Allardyce is currently at the helm and is the favourite in the Sky Bet odds to be Whites boss when next season arrives. However, there are various high-profile names also featured in the odds, including Rodgers.

‘Big Sam’ is 2/1 to be in charge of Leeds at the start of the next season, meanwhile Rodgers is 8/1. Rodgers left Leicester by mutual consent in last month with the Foxes embroiled in a relegation battle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester are still in that battle alongside Leeds, who recruited Allardyce after parting ways with Javi Gracia. It is currently unclear which division Leeds will be playing in next season, and their fate in the Premier League could potentially impact the type of coach desired by the board.

Most Popular
Rodgers left Leicester by mutual consent in last month with the Foxes embroiled in a relegation battle. Image: Paul Harding/Getty ImagesRodgers left Leicester by mutual consent in last month with the Foxes embroiled in a relegation battle. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images
Rodgers left Leicester by mutual consent in last month with the Foxes embroiled in a relegation battle. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Graham Potter is 10/1 to be in charge of Leeds at the start of next season but a Championship job would be a significant step down for a man who performed heroics in the top flight with Brighton & Hove Albion before taking over at Chelsea.

Former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer is also 10/1 and was linked with the job following the dismissal of Gracia. Steven Gerrard, out of work since his departure from Aston Villa, is listed as 12/1 while the previously linked Andoni Iraola is 14/1. Joining Iraola at 14/1 are Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Related topics:Brendan RodgersLiverpoolSteven GerrardSam AllardycePatrick Vieira