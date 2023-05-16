Sam Allardyce is currently at the helm and is the favourite in the Sky Bet odds to be Whites boss when next season arrives. However, there are various high-profile names also featured in the odds, including Rodgers.
‘Big Sam’ is 2/1 to be in charge of Leeds at the start of the next season, meanwhile Rodgers is 8/1. Rodgers left Leicester by mutual consent in last month with the Foxes embroiled in a relegation battle.
Leicester are still in that battle alongside Leeds, who recruited Allardyce after parting ways with Javi Gracia. It is currently unclear which division Leeds will be playing in next season, and their fate in the Premier League could potentially impact the type of coach desired by the board.
Graham Potter is 10/1 to be in charge of Leeds at the start of next season but a Championship job would be a significant step down for a man who performed heroics in the top flight with Brighton & Hove Albion before taking over at Chelsea.
Former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer is also 10/1 and was linked with the job following the dismissal of Gracia. Steven Gerrard, out of work since his departure from Aston Villa, is listed as 12/1 while the previously linked Andoni Iraola is 14/1. Joining Iraola at 14/1 are Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.