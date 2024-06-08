Former Middlesbrough defender Ryan Fredericks is among the players now available on the free agent market, after being released by AFC Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old had a season in Yorkshire nearly a decade ago, spending the 2014/15 season on loan at Middlesbrough from Tottenham Hotspur. It proved to be his final temporary move away from Tottenham, as he left in the summer of 2015.

Spells in the Championship with Bristol City and Fulham followed before he secured a move to the Premier League in 2018, joining West Ham United. He left the Hammers for Bournemouth two years ago but has now been released by the Cherries.

Ryan Fredericks counts Middlesbrough among his former clubs. Image: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

The defender is set to depart after just 13 appearances in Bournemouth colours, having been ravaged by injury at the Vitality Stadium. He missed the entirety of last season through injury, not featuring once under Andoni Iraola.

Fredericks is departing Bournemouth alongside Lloyd Kelly, Darren Randolph, Jamal Lowe and Emiliano Marcondes. In a statement, the club said: “The club would like to thank all those departing players for their efforts during their time at Vitality Stadium and we wish them well for the future.”