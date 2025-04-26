Former Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town forward Lukas Jutkiewicz is set to retire from playing at the age of 36.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-travelled frontman, Jutkiewicz has spent the bulk of his playing career in the Championship and made over 600 professional appearances.

He has been a permanent member of Birmingham City’s squad since 2017 and amassed 355 appearances for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having helped the Blues lift the League One title, he will now take on a new role within the club that is set to be announced in due course.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is set to take on a new role at Birmingham City. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Birmingham’s director of football Craig Gardner said: "Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Jukey on a fantastic career. A powerful frontman, he gave absolutely everything on the pitch and is a credit to our profession.

"His loyalty and love for the club was evident to everyone throughout what was often turbulent times, and he always embraced his role in the community programme and more recently with the Foundation.

"As a former teammate of his, I’m delighted he will be remaining with us as he takes the next step in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no doubt that he will be an overwhelming success and will be as committed and hard working off the pitch, as he was on it. Lukas Jutkiewicz’s career will always be associated with Birmingham City Football Club."

Jutkiewicz has had two spells in Yorkshire, first moving to the county to link up with Huddersfield in 2009. He joined the Terriers on loan from Everton but failed to score in any of his seven appearances.

The imposing forward saw more action at Middlesbrough, who he scored 15 goals in 71 appearances for between 2012 and 2014.

Lukas Jutkiewicz counts Middlesbrough among his former clubs. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Birmingham’s interim CEO Jeremy Dale said: “When people think of Birmingham City, the name of Lukas Jutkiewicz is never far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is held in the highest regard by everyone at the club and he is loved by our fans like no other player in recent history.

“Even though his time as a player is ending, we are delighted that he will be taking up a new role.

“To spend nine years at one club is a rarity in the modern game, and not only has he led by example on the pitch with his performances, but he has so often been an ambassador off the field within the local community.

“On behalf of everyone at Birmingham City, I want to thank Jukey for everything he has given the club in his nine years as a player here and wish both him and his family the best of success for the next phase of his journey with Blues.”