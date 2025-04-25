Huddersfield Town are running the rule over Sheffield Wednesday utility man Joey Phuthi.

A right-back by trade, the 20-year-old can operate in a variety of positions and has made two first-team appearances for the Owls.

He has also been capped by Zimbabwe at senior level, but The Star have claimed he is among the young Owls set to seek pastures new this summer.

Also believed to be heading for the exit are Sam Reed, Cian Flannery and Jay Buchan.

Sheffield Wednesday look set to announce some youth departures at the end of the season. | George Wood/Getty Images

In the final months of a season, it is common for outgoing youngsters to spend time with other clubs ahead of potential summer switches.

Phuthi has linked up with League One outfit Huddersfield and featured for their ‘B’ team in the Central League Cup final on Wednesday night (April 23).

He appeared a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town’s second-string side, replacing Neo Eccleston.

Huddersfield Town fell to a 2-1 defeat in the Central League Cup final. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Phuthi will earn a deal with the Terriers, although he would arguably be a very low-risk signing.