Huddersfield Town running the rule over Sheffield Wednesday utility man with international caps
A right-back by trade, the 20-year-old can operate in a variety of positions and has made two first-team appearances for the Owls.
He has also been capped by Zimbabwe at senior level, but The Star have claimed he is among the young Owls set to seek pastures new this summer.
Also believed to be heading for the exit are Sam Reed, Cian Flannery and Jay Buchan.
In the final months of a season, it is common for outgoing youngsters to spend time with other clubs ahead of potential summer switches.
Phuthi has linked up with League One outfit Huddersfield and featured for their ‘B’ team in the Central League Cup final on Wednesday night (April 23).
He appeared a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town’s second-string side, replacing Neo Eccleston.
It remains to be seen whether Phuthi will earn a deal with the Terriers, although he would arguably be a very low-risk signing.
Huddersfield’s B Team set-up would also enable him to play regularly, even if he initially found himself on the fringes at the John Smith’s Stadium.
