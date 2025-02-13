Second Sheffield Wednesday youngster sent for Scarborough Athletic education

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sam Reed has joined Scarborough Athletic in his second loan of the season.

The 21-year-old left-back joins club-mate Mackenzie Maltby at Scarborough Sports Village. Former Brighouse defender Reed started the season with Boston United, who are fighting relegation from Conference North. But he was recalled in January after four appearances for the Pilgrims. He will now team-up with mid-table Scarborough, who re-signed 20-year-old centre-back Maltby, whose first loan in North Yorkshire was ended by injury in November.