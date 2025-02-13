Second Sheffield Wednesday youngster sent for Scarborough Athletic education
The 21-year-old left-back joins club-mate Mackenzie Maltby at Scarborough Sports Village. Former Brighouse defender Reed started the season with Boston United, who are fighting relegation from Conference North. But he was recalled in January after four appearances for the Pilgrims. He will now team-up with mid-table Scarborough, who re-signed 20-year-old centre-back Maltby, whose first loan in North Yorkshire was ended by injury in November.
Non-league clubs are able to sign players outside of the transfer window. The Seadogs have released former Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and York City midfielder Michael Woods for "travel-related personal reasons".