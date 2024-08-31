Harrogate Town 0 Barrow 1: Defeat inflicted on hosts by on-loan Huddersfield Town defender
Back on home turf after back-to-back League Two away trips, Simon Weaver’s side lacked cohesion and conviction under the North Yorkshire sun.
Few could argue Barrow did not deserve to be ahead when on-loan Huddersfield Town prospect Neo Eccleston headed home the decider in the second half.
The goal inflicted a third home loss of the season on Harrogate, who were beaten by Bromley on the opening weekend and Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.
Both sides lacked fluidity in the early stages and while Harrogate enjoyed plenty of possession, they did preciously little with it.
They were passive in their play and seemingly hesitant to venture forwards, while huge gaps between their midfield and attack made breaking through the lines difficult.
Occasional lapses in concentration presented opportunities to Barrow, but the visitors only managed speculative efforts early on.
James Belshaw felt the sting of a Ged Garner shot and spilled, but the visitors did not have any anticipating attackers ready to capitalise.
The hosts appeared to have been punished for their lack of conviction when Niall Canavan flicked a header into the back of the net, but he saw his goal ruled out for a foul on Belshaw.
Impatience poured from the stands on to the pitch and the Sulphurites were guilty at times of trying to force themselves into the ascendency.
Barrow, meanwhile, continued to remind Harrogate of their ability to put Belshaw to the test. Harrogate’s stopper had to parry a thunderous effort from Ben Jackson before scooping the ball to safety.
Katia Koayate made headway down the left at alarming speed, moving inwards and pulling the trigger only to see his effort pushed behind for a corner.
Pleas for urgency fell on deaf ears and the first half petered out without offering any of the attacking intent supporters craved.
Barrow were the first to threaten after the break, although Jackson’s shot flew into the outstretched sliding body of Anthony O’Connor.
Heart rates may have quickened when Zico Asare was penalised for a pull on Koayate, who hit the ground on the edge of the box. Leeds United academy graduate Robbie Gotts stepped for the resulting free-kick but blazed over.
Harrogate-born Kian Spence came closer with Barrow’s next free-kick, forcing Belshaw to tip a dipping shot over the crossbar.
The deadlock was broken following the resulting corner, which was whipped into the box and nodded home by Eccleston.
Flickers of hope were provided late on by Stephen Dooley, who hammered two shots towards goal but was thwarted on both occasions by Paul Farman.
Barrow also had to deal with a flurry of corners, although the hosts were unable to get the better of Farman between the Bluebirds sticks.
