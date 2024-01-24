The Addicks have assembled a caretaker team following the sacking of Michael Appleton, who was dismissed following a 3-2 home defeat to Northampton Town.

Fleming has been employed by Charlton for less than a fortnight, having been appointed to assist Appleton on January 12. He will now step up to lead the senior side and will have an experienced figure alongside him.

Charlton’s senior professional development phase lead coach Jason Pearce, formerly a Charlton player, has stepped in to assist Fleming. Goalkeeping coach Stephen Henderson completes the interim management team.

Former Leeds United captain Jason Pearce has a new temporary role at Charlton Athletic. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Richard O’Donnell, who served as first-team coach during Appleton’s tenure, has been relieved of his duties.

It remains to be seen who will take the reins at The Valley on a permanent basis, although former Barnsley boss Michael Duff was installed as the early favourite with bookmakers.