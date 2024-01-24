The Addicks are in need of a new head coach following their decision to axe Michael Appleton. He became the second casualty of the season at The Valley, suffering the same fate as Dean Holden.

With Charlton’s season in danger of continuing to spiral out of control, a swift and sensible appointment will be of utmost importance to the frustrated fanbase.

Michael Duff, formerly Barnsley’s head coach, has been installed as the early BetVictor favourite at 4/1. He was dismissed himself earlier on in the campaign, being relieved of his duties at Swansea City.

Former Barnsley boss Michael Duff has been installed as the early favourite to take charge of Charlton Athletic. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

His League One record, however, is impressive. He took Barnsley to the verge of promotion to the Championship last year but the Reds fell to defeat in the play-off final.

He sits narrowly ahead of another former Barnsley boss in the list of favourites. Lee Johnson spent just under a year in charge at Oakwell and has since led Bristol City, Sunderland, Hibernian and Fleetwood Town.

The 42-year-old is also currently out of work, having been sacked by Fleetwood last month, and is priced at 5/1 to land the Addicks job.