Tony Pulis has confirmed his 45-day stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020 was his last job in football management.

The 65-year-old from Wales was in charge at Hillsborough for just 10 games in the final months of 2020, winning just once. Speaking on Sky Sports News, he confirmed that he would not be returning to the dugout in order to spend more time with his family.

He said: “I'm 65 now. I had a really good run at it, management has passed me by now. I'm quite happy to help people, quite happy to give a little bit of advice here and there.

"I've always based my home down in Bournemouth. I had three wonderful children and never spent enough time with them but I've got seven grandchildren now. It's lovely to see them and be able to go out and watch the boys play football, and we have two in America and we visit them as much as possible.”

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Manager Tony Pulis of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday at John Smith's Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After a playing career of more than 300 games, Pulis’ first job in management was at Bournemouth, where he spent his final year as he player. He was in charge on the south coast between June 1992 and August 1994 before spells at Gillingham, Bristol City, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

He returned to Stoke in 2006, and in 2008 guided them into the top-flight for the first time since 1985. He left the club in 2013, with the Potters still a Premier League side and led them to the FA Cup final in 2011, where they lost to Manchester City.

He joined Crystal Palace in 2013 before leaving the club in August of 2014. After four months out of work he joined West Brom on New Year’s Day in 2015 before leaving in late 2017. He was back in the dugout a month later, this time at Middlesbrough where he led the club to the Championship play-offs in 2017.