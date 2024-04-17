Former Rotherham United and Brighton man takes temporary charge of Stevenage after Steve Evans exit
Evans has made a shock return to Rotherham, vacating his post at Stevenage with the club still in the hunt for a play-off place in League One. He has penned a contract at the New York Stadium that runs until 2027.
He previously led the club from 2012 to 2015, overseeing promotion from League Two before steering the Millers into the Championship. The 61-year-old has now been unveiled as the new Rotherham boss following the axing of Leam Richardson.
Stevenage still have two games of their season left and both will be overseen by Revell, a former forward who played under Evans during his first Rotherham reign.
He had previously been assisting Evans in the role of first-team coach, having previously worked within the Stevenage academy. Revell, now 40, also had a spell in charge of the first team from February 2020 until November 2021.
Discussing Evans’ exit, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “It’s not what we wanted, but compensation clauses are in place for a reason and these things happen in football.
“The approach was unexpected but handled in the right manner by both clubs and we told Steve that, after all he’d done for our Club, we would not stand in his way if the compensation terms were met and he wanted to leave.
“We are a totally different club from two years ago and we will start the recruitment process immediately for next season to give us the best chance of continuing to improve on and off the pitch. Steve will always be welcome at The Lamex as far as I’m concerned and it’s been a privilege to work with him for the last two years”.
