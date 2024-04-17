Former Rotherham United and Brighton man takes temporary charge of Stevenage after Steve Evans exit

Former Rotherham United forward Alex Revell has taken temporary charge of Stevenage following the departure of Steve Evans.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:39 BST

Evans has made a shock return to Rotherham, vacating his post at Stevenage with the club still in the hunt for a play-off place in League One. He has penned a contract at the New York Stadium that runs until 2027.

He previously led the club from 2012 to 2015, overseeing promotion from League Two before steering the Millers into the Championship. The 61-year-old has now been unveiled as the new Rotherham boss following the axing of Leam Richardson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stevenage still have two games of their season left and both will be overseen by Revell, a former forward who played under Evans during his first Rotherham reign.

Alex Revell played under Steve Evans at Rotherham United. Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty ImagesAlex Revell played under Steve Evans at Rotherham United. Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
Alex Revell played under Steve Evans at Rotherham United. Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

He had previously been assisting Evans in the role of first-team coach, having previously worked within the Stevenage academy. Revell, now 40, also had a spell in charge of the first team from February 2020 until November 2021.

Discussing Evans’ exit, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “It’s not what we wanted, but compensation clauses are in place for a reason and these things happen in football.

“The approach was unexpected but handled in the right manner by both clubs and we told Steve that, after all he’d done for our Club, we would not stand in his way if the compensation terms were met and he wanted to leave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are a totally different club from two years ago and we will start the recruitment process immediately for next season to give us the best chance of continuing to improve on and off the pitch. Steve will always be welcome at The Lamex as far as I’m concerned and it’s been a privilege to work with him for the last two years”.

Related topics:Steve EvansBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.