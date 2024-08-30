Former Rotherham United forward Freddie Ladapo has joined the free agent market after leaving Ipswich Town.

The 31-year-old was out on loan at Charlton Athletic as Ipswich celebrated promotion to the Premier League earlier this year. His absence suggested he was not part of the plans at Portman Road and Premier League minutes appeared highly unlikely.

He has now been given the opportunity to seek pastures new, by the mutual termination of his Tractor Boys contract. Ladapo has departed Portman Road with a record of 25 goals in 75 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by Ipswich read: “The club and Freddie Ladapo have agreed the mutual termination of his contract. The striker made 75 appearances for Town during his two seasons at Portman Road, netting 25 times and playing an important part in the club winning back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

Freddie Ladapo has left Ipswich Town and is now a free agent. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

“He scored 21 goals as the Blues finished second in League One in 2022/23, including a vital strike away at Peterborough during the final weeks of the season, then adding four more in 2023/24 before finishing the season on loan at Charlton Athletic. The club would like to thank Freddie for his contributions during his time in Suffolk and wishes him well for the future.”

Ipswich recruited Ladapo from Rotherham in 2022, bringing an end to a largely productive three-year stay in South Yorkshire.