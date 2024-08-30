Former Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic forward becomes free agent as Ipswich Town confirm exit
The 31-year-old was out on loan at Charlton Athletic as Ipswich celebrated promotion to the Premier League earlier this year. His absence suggested he was not part of the plans at Portman Road and Premier League minutes appeared highly unlikely.
He has now been given the opportunity to seek pastures new, by the mutual termination of his Tractor Boys contract. Ladapo has departed Portman Road with a record of 25 goals in 75 appearances.
A statement issued by Ipswich read: “The club and Freddie Ladapo have agreed the mutual termination of his contract. The striker made 75 appearances for Town during his two seasons at Portman Road, netting 25 times and playing an important part in the club winning back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.
“He scored 21 goals as the Blues finished second in League One in 2022/23, including a vital strike away at Peterborough during the final weeks of the season, then adding four more in 2023/24 before finishing the season on loan at Charlton Athletic. The club would like to thank Freddie for his contributions during his time in Suffolk and wishes him well for the future.”
Ipswich recruited Ladapo from Rotherham in 2022, bringing an end to a largely productive three-year stay in South Yorkshire.
He had been a key figure for the Millers, netting on 41 occasions over the course of 123 appearances.
