Former Rotherham United and Wolves winger becomes free agent at 31 as Wrexham confirm departure
The 31-year-old has been a key figure in Wrexham’s rise through the English football pyramid, playing a part in promotions from the National League and League Two.
However, his departure via mutual consent was announced on deadline day (February 3) to bring the curtain down on his time in Wales.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’d like to thank Fordey for his contributions since he’s been at club.
“He’s lived through a lot on and off the pitch during his time here, but he has been an outstanding professional and we really wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”
The wideman started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers and made 28 appearances for the club after graduating from their academy.
An impressive spell at Walsall followed before Forde spent three seasons in Yorkshire with Rotherham, amassing 114 appearances in Millers colours.
He left the New York Stadium in 2019, joining Oxford United, before leaving the U’s for Wrexham in 2022.
Despite contributing to Wrexham’s back-to-back promotions, Forde was not afforded a single League One outing for the club.
All four of his competitive appearances this season have been made in the EFL Trophy.