Former Rotherham United and Wolves winger becomes free agent at 31 as Wrexham confirm departure

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:48 BST
Former Rotherham United winger Anthony Forde has joined the free agent market after departing Wrexham.

The 31-year-old has been a key figure in Wrexham’s rise through the English football pyramid, playing a part in promotions from the National League and League Two.

However, his departure via mutual consent was announced on deadline day (February 3) to bring the curtain down on his time in Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’d like to thank Fordey for his contributions since he’s been at club.

Anthony Forde made over 100 appearances for Rotherham United.placeholder image
Anthony Forde made over 100 appearances for Rotherham United. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

“He’s lived through a lot on and off the pitch during his time here, but he has been an outstanding professional and we really wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

The wideman started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers and made 28 appearances for the club after graduating from their academy.

An impressive spell at Walsall followed before Forde spent three seasons in Yorkshire with Rotherham, amassing 114 appearances in Millers colours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anthony Forde has been limited to EFL Trophy outings this season.placeholder image
Anthony Forde has been limited to EFL Trophy outings this season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He left the New York Stadium in 2019, joining Oxford United, before leaving the U’s for Wrexham in 2022.

Despite contributing to Wrexham’s back-to-back promotions, Forde was not afforded a single League One outing for the club.

All four of his competitive appearances this season have been made in the EFL Trophy.

MORE: Free agents Leeds United could sign including 33-cap international playmaker and 25-goal former Everton ace

Related topics:WolvesWrexham
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice