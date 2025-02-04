Free agents Leeds United could sign including 33-cap international playmaker and 25-goal former Everton ace
Whites boss Daniel Farke had not completely ruled out the possibility of recruitment, but an influx appeared unlikely.
Leeds are sitting top of the Championship and boast a squad that is the envy of many rivals. However, last season’s capitulation has understandably caused nerves among the Elland Road faithful.
Links with Southampton duo Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong emerged in the latter stages of the window, but a deal did not materialise for either.
Archer has remained at St Mary’s, while Armstrong has sealed a loan move to West Bromwich Albion.
Although the window is now shut, Leeds could still dip into the free agent market for reinforcements.
They did so earlier on in the campaign, recruiting France-capped Josuha Guilavogui in October to add depth to their midfield.
Here are six free agents Leeds could potentially target following the closure of the winter window.
Daniel Amartey
Centre-back was mentioned as an area in which Leeds could potentially strengthen by Farke. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk’s abilities have not been doubted, nor has the readiness of Max Wober or Ethan Ampadu to deputise.
However, Wober’s season has been disrupted by injury and in an ideal world, Ampadu would be left to midfield duties.
Former Leicester City defender Amartey boasts a wealth of experience on his CV - as well as a Premier League title.
Match fitness may be a concern with the 30-year-old having been unattached since his Besiktas exit in September, but Guilavogui managed to get up to speed.
Vitor Kovalenko
The ‘number 10’ position was also mentioned by Farke as an area in which the Whites could recruit.
Brenden Aaronson has been an almost ever-present figure as the club’s attacking midfielder, but there is a lack of natural replacements for the USA international.
Kovalenko, capped 33 times by Ukraine, plied his trade in Serie A after shining in his homeland’s top flight. He was released by Atalanta at the end of the summer window.
Gerard Deulofeu
Deulofeu can be filed under the category of players who seem to have been around for longer than they have.
It has been over 13 years since his senior debut for Barcelona, but the forward is still just 30. He scored 25 goals across spells with Everton and Watford and is currently unattached after leaving Udinese.
A swoop would arguably be risky given his recent history with injury, but could prove rewarding.
Mariano Diaz
It is difficult to turn your nose up at a forward signed twice by Real Madrid. His exploits with Lyon were not replicated at the Bernabeu, or with Sevilla, but the 31-year-old is evidently talented.
He has been on the free agent market since the summer and an ambitious swoop for the marksman could prove tempting for an array of clubs.
Kenneth Omeruo
The Nigeria international is the only player on this list to have previously played in Yorkshire.
Middlesbrough borrowed the defender during his days as a young prospect at Chelsea, but his displays at the Riverside did not spark a surge up the Stamford Bridge pecking order.
Another four loan spells over a four-year period did not either and he has represented Leganes and Kasimpasa since leaving England permanently.
He is a seasoned centre-back and could potentially be turned to for depth in Farke’s backline.
Brandon Williams
Links with Newcastle United’s Matt Targett were met with bemusement by many in the final week of the winter window.
It was questioned why Leeds would need a left-back, considering they have the popular Junior Firpo at their disposal. Sam Byram and Wober, meanwhile, can deputise.
A pessimistic would argue neither Byram or Wober are natural left-backs, and that losing Firpo to injury could potentially prove damaging.
Unattached left-back Williams has seen his stock plummet in recent years but worked under Farke at Elland Road and arguably still has potential to unlock.