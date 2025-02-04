Leeds United did not make a single signing during the 2025 winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke had not completely ruled out the possibility of recruitment, but an influx appeared unlikely.

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship and boast a squad that is the envy of many rivals. However, last season’s capitulation has understandably caused nerves among the Elland Road faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Links with Southampton duo Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong emerged in the latter stages of the window, but a deal did not materialise for either.

Archer has remained at St Mary’s, while Armstrong has sealed a loan move to West Bromwich Albion.

Adam Armstrong has sealed a loan move away from Southampton. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Although the window is now shut, Leeds could still dip into the free agent market for reinforcements.

They did so earlier on in the campaign, recruiting France-capped Josuha Guilavogui in October to add depth to their midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are six free agents Leeds could potentially target following the closure of the winter window.

Daniel Amartey

Centre-back was mentioned as an area in which Leeds could potentially strengthen by Farke. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk’s abilities have not been doubted, nor has the readiness of Max Wober or Ethan Ampadu to deputise.

However, Wober’s season has been disrupted by injury and in an ideal world, Ampadu would be left to midfield duties.

Former Leicester City defender Amartey boasts a wealth of experience on his CV - as well as a Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match fitness may be a concern with the 30-year-old having been unattached since his Besiktas exit in September, but Guilavogui managed to get up to speed.

Vitor Kovalenko

The ‘number 10’ position was also mentioned by Farke as an area in which the Whites could recruit.

Brenden Aaronson has been an almost ever-present figure as the club’s attacking midfielder, but there is a lack of natural replacements for the USA international.

Kovalenko, capped 33 times by Ukraine, plied his trade in Serie A after shining in his homeland’s top flight. He was released by Atalanta at the end of the summer window.

Gerard Deulofeu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deulofeu can be filed under the category of players who seem to have been around for longer than they have.

It has been over 13 years since his senior debut for Barcelona, but the forward is still just 30. He scored 25 goals across spells with Everton and Watford and is currently unattached after leaving Udinese.

A swoop would arguably be risky given his recent history with injury, but could prove rewarding.

Gerard Deulofeu had two spells at Everton. | Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Mariano Diaz

It is difficult to turn your nose up at a forward signed twice by Real Madrid. His exploits with Lyon were not replicated at the Bernabeu, or with Sevilla, but the 31-year-old is evidently talented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been on the free agent market since the summer and an ambitious swoop for the marksman could prove tempting for an array of clubs.

Kenneth Omeruo

The Nigeria international is the only player on this list to have previously played in Yorkshire.

Middlesbrough borrowed the defender during his days as a young prospect at Chelsea, but his displays at the Riverside did not spark a surge up the Stamford Bridge pecking order.

Another four loan spells over a four-year period did not either and he has represented Leganes and Kasimpasa since leaving England permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a seasoned centre-back and could potentially be turned to for depth in Farke’s backline.

Brandon Williams

It was questioned why Leeds would need a left-back, considering they have the popular Junior Firpo at their disposal. Sam Byram and Wober, meanwhile, can deputise.

A pessimistic would argue neither Byram or Wober are natural left-backs, and that losing Firpo to injury could potentially prove damaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad