Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough are among the clubs featured in our final winter transfer window 2025 round-up.

The importance of the winter window cannot be underestimated, with business conducted at the season’s midway point having the potential to be significant in May.

Deadline day rarely fails to serve up excitement and the final hours of this year’s winter window were pulsating.

Here is a round-up of the deadline day news at each of the EFL’s Yorkshire clubs.

It was a busy day of transfer business in the EFL. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship

Hull City

It was a busy month for the Tigers on the recruitment front but they did not end with a huge splash.

Experienced defender John Egan, formerly of Sheffield United, joined from Burnley and was the only addition on the final day.

Xavier Simons and Andy Smith sealed loan moves to Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham respectively, while Yuriel Celi left for Universitario de Deportes in a permanent deal.

Leeds United

Links with Cameron Archer were strong heading into the final day, but a deal for the Southampton marksman failed to materialise.

His Saints teammate, Adam Armstrong, was also reported to be of interest before links were downplayed.

Fringe defender Jeremiah Mullen was the only player to seek pastures new, joining Dunfermline Athletic on a permanent basis.

Jeremiah Mullen was unable to make a senior breakthrough at Leeds United. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough rounded off the winter window with two major statements of intent. Talented winger Samuel Iling-Junior joined on loan from Aston Villa, making his debut in the defeat to Sunderland.

He was followed through the door by forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who made a loan switch from Sevilla.

Alex Gilbert was allowed to depart on loan, joining League One side Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield United

A slew of centre-backs were linked with Sheffield United, but it was the experienced Rob Holding who joined on deadline day. The 29-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan at Bramall Lane following his switch from Crystal Palace.

The Blades also rolled the dice with two signings inspired by the use of artificial intelligence - wingers Jefferson Caceres and Christian Nwachukwu.

Two of the club’s young prospects, Owen Hampson and Louie Marsh, were loaned to Dunfermline Athletic and Fleetwood Town respectively.

Louie Marsh has not made a league appearance for Sheffield United this season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday

The awarding of a new contract to defender Gabriel Otegbayo was the only bit of business conducted at Hillsborough.

There was tentative talk of interest in Liam Palmer and Pol Valentin, but both defenders were still on the books in S6 when the window slammed shut.

League One

Barnsley

There were two in and three out on deadline day at Oakwell. Forward Clément Rodrigues arrived on loan from Bastia, while defender Dexter Lembikisa was borrowed from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ben Killip made a permanent move to Portsmouth, while Kyran Lofthouse and Sam Cosgrove made loan moves to Burton Albion and Stockport County respectively.

Huddersfield Town

One more signing was pushed over the line on deadline day, as Zimbabwe international Tawanda Chirewa joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The winger had previously been on loan at Derby County in the Championship.

Tawanda Chirewa has been loaned from Wolves to Huddersfield Town. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Rotherham United

There was also just one addition at Rotherham United, as the Millers brought in Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu on loan.

The midfielder has not played for a club other than the Hatters since his arrival at Kenilworth Road in 2014.

League Two

Bradford City

There was a trio of incomings at Valley Parade as Joe Hilton, Romoney Crichlow and Taylor Adaramola were brought on board. The latter penned a loan deal, while the former pair have become permanent Bantams.

Out-of-favour forward Vadaine Oliver was moved on, joining Shrewsbury Town on a loan deal running until the end of the season.

Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann had made it clear Doncaster were finished with their recruitment, therefore a quiet deadline day did not come as a surprise.

Kyle Hurst was the only player to make a move, sealing a loan switch to Scottish outfit Queen’s Park after penning a new Rovers deal.

Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver added a midfielder to his squad on the final day, signing Ben Fox from Northampton Town.