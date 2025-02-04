Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked forward seals last-minute loan move to West Brom

Published 4th Feb 2025
West Bromwich Albion have completed the loan signing of Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked forward Adam Armstrong from Southampton.

On the final day of the winter transfer window, both the Whites and Boro were credited with interest in the former England under-21s frontman.

However, links to both clubs were soon downplayed and the 27-year-old looked set to stay at St Mary’s.

That was until late reports indicated there was interest from West Brom in a last-gasp deal.

The deadline passed without an announcement being made, but Armstrong’s arrival at The Hawthorns has now been announced.

He will remain with the Baggies, who sit sixth in the Championship table, until the end of the current campaign.

West Brom’s sporting director Andrew Nestor said: “We are pleased to welcome Adam to The Hawthorns for the rest of the season. He has extensive experience in the Championship and a proven goalscoring record.

“We had always planned to reinforce our striker options and injuries have accelerated our need in this area. Adam is an ideal fit for our squad and very much suits our established style.”

While a move to Yorkshire did not materialise, Armstrong has plied his trade in the county before.

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley from Newcastle United, making 35 appearances for the Reds and scoring six goals.

