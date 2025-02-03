Southampton’s Adam Armstrong has been linked with Leeds United and Middlesbrough on deadline day - but could be heading to West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has not been among those followed by speculation throughout the window, but doubts over his future have emerged on the final day.

Leeds were credited with interest in the frontman as uncertainty regarding their ability to land his teammate Cameron Archer crept in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, talk of a move to Elland Road was soon downplayed, as were reports of interest from Middlesbrough.

In a fresh twist, it appears Armstrong could be heading to the Midlands to join Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom.

Adam Armstrong has been linked with a move away from Southampton. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The Telegraph’s John Percy has claimed the Baggies are hoping to strike a late loan deal to bolster their frontline.

Armstorng has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he does not appear Leeds or Middlesbrough-bound, the Newcastle United academy graduate has previously plied his trade in Yorkshire.