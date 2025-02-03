West Brom 'hopeful' of completing dramatic late deal for Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked attacker

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong has been linked with Leeds United and Middlesbrough on deadline day - but could be heading to West Bromwich Albion.

The 27-year-old has not been among those followed by speculation throughout the window, but doubts over his future have emerged on the final day.

Leeds were credited with interest in the frontman as uncertainty regarding their ability to land his teammate Cameron Archer crept in.

However, talk of a move to Elland Road was soon downplayed, as were reports of interest from Middlesbrough.

In a fresh twist, it appears Armstrong could be heading to the Midlands to join Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom.

Adam Armstrong has been linked with a move away from Southampton.placeholder image
Adam Armstrong has been linked with a move away from Southampton. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The Telegraph’s John Percy has claimed the Baggies are hoping to strike a late loan deal to bolster their frontline.

Armstorng has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

While he does not appear Leeds or Middlesbrough-bound, the Newcastle United academy graduate has previously plied his trade in Yorkshire.

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley, scoring six goals across 35 outings for the Reds.

