Former Rotherham United winger Anthony Forde has found a new club following his Wrexham exit.

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, the 31-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Millers between 2016 and 2019.

He was part of the squad relegated from the Championship in 2017, but helped Paul Warne’s side bounce back to the second tier a year later.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Walsall wideman left Wrexham earlier this month, and has now linked up with Burton Albion on a deal running until the end of the season.

After putting pen to paper, Forde said: "I can’t wait to get going and hopefully be a part of something good – I’m delighted to sign.

“My standards are pretty high and it’s up to me to show what I can do now. I’d like to think I have a lot of experience and have played most of my career in League One. When I came in and trained last week I could tell what a great group and great place it is.”

Forde has been parachuted into a League One relegation battle, with the Brewers 21st in the table.

Burton boss Gary Bowyer said: “We’re delighted to have Fordey here. He’s another good addition and has a wealth of experience at this level.