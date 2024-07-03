Former Rotherham United, Derby County and Coventry City defender Farrend Rawson has rejoined League Two outfit Accrington Stanley.

The 27-year-old, a product of Derby’s academy, had a number of loan spells away from Pride Park while cutting his teeth. His first two were at Rotherham and he racked up 20 appearances for the Millers.

A stint with Coventry followed and his final loan move away from Derby took him to Accrington. He featured on 12 occasions for the club in their League Two title-winning campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Rawson has now returned to Accrington, joining from Morecambe. After putting pen to paper, he said: "I'm buzzing, really happy to get it done, really happy to be here, to come back, a little bit of unfinished business, it excited me.

Farrend Rawson had two loan spells at Rotherham United. Image: James Hardisty

"The manager and Ged [Brannan, assistant] have been speaking to me quite a lot in the off-season, they've sold me the project and it sounds really interesting, something I can get behind, and I can't wait to get going.

"I want to come here and help as much as I can. I want to be a success here, kick on, and I want to try and get the club where it was in League One, that's where it should be.

"These are all targets of mine now, personal targets. I'm hungry, I'm ready to go, and obviously the faith the club have shown in me, I have to reward it and that's my plan."

After leaving Derby permanently, Rawson represented Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield Town before linking up with Morecambe. The Shrimps offered the 27-year-old a new deal at the end of last season but he opted to seek pastures new.

Accrington boss John Doolan said: "As soon as I knew Farrend was available come the end of the season, he was my number one target.

"We needed someone with experience, he knows the club, he's been here, obviously there's been a lot of changes and he's seen that, he's been really impressed today, but it's been ongoing, there's been a lot of work gone into it from the end of the season until now to get him through the door.

"He was a massive part of what we did in winning the league, 2017/18 season, he played 12 games, and contributed greatly for us.

