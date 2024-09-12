Leyton Orient have snapped up former Rotherham United midfielder Dominic Ball on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old became a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by Ipswich Town. He had played a bit-part role in their promotion-winning Championship campaign, having also helped the club escape League One a year earlier.

Despite failing to find a new club during the summer window, Ball has now secured a deal at Brisbane Road that runs until the end of the current season.

He said: "I'm delighted to get this over the line and join a great club like Leyton Orient. I'm still only 29 and I'm lucky to have played so many games in my career at some great clubs, and I'm desperate to continue improving and developing as a player.

"I enjoy the competition and playing with a team that is trying to do something special. That's why I have come here, and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Ball was nurtured within the youth systems of Watford and Tottenham Hotspur and represented both Northern Ireland and England at youth level.

He left Tottenham in 2016 to seal a move to Yorkshire, joining Rotherham on a three-year deal. The defensive midfielder appeared to be a coup for the Millers but spent the bulk of his three years at the club out on loan. He left for Queens Park Rangers in 2019, later linking up with Ipswich in 2022.

Ball said: "I look at the squad here, and it's full of really talented, young players, but you also need those older heads who have played at all different types of levels.

“In my last two seasons at Ipswich, we achieved back-to-back promotions, which was achieved by working hard individually and collectively. I'm hopeful that I can bring some of my experience from my career to help this team."

Orient boss Richie Wellens added: "We’re delighted to welcome Dom here to Leyton Orient, with him adding both real quality and depth to our squad.