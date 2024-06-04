Former Rotherham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers man made a free agent as Ipswich Town confirm release
Ball played a minimal role last season as Ipswich secured promotion to the Premier League via the second automatic slot. He was limited to just 10 league appearances, nine of which were from the bench.
Following the end of the 2023/24 campaign, he has been allowed to seek pastures new. Ipswich have confirmed he is moving on alongside former Barnsley forward Kayden Jackson, who was also a bit-part player in the promotion-winning season.
Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna said: "Kayden and Dominic have both been important members of a group which has achieved significant success over the last two seasons.
"Both have made vital contributions on the field and, off the pitch, have played central roles in developing a culture and setting standards which have been so important to the club's progress. Their contributions to everything the club has achieved should not be understated.
"I am certain both Kayden and Dominic will be real assets at whichever clubs they take the next steps in their careers and they will always be welcome at both Portman Road and Playford Road."
Ball was developed within the academies of Watford and Tottenham Hotspur and won caps for Northern Ireland and England at youth level. He failed to make the grade at senior level for Spurs and was loaned out to Cambridge United and Rangers before joining Rotherham permanently.
He was on Rotherham’s books for three years but most of his time as a Miller was spent out on loan. When he left for Queens Park Rangers in 2019, he had collected just 15 appearances in Rotherham colours.
