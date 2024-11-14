Former Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth man once signed for £10m still a free agent 10 months on from exit
It was the third time that summer Sheffield United had smashed their transfer record, as the Blades looked to signal their intent following promotion to the Premier League.
What followed was a magical season for Chris Wilder’s side, as they embarked on a stunning march into the top half of the Premier League table.
There was clear potential in Mousset too and he finished the campaign as the club’s joint-top scorer despite struggling with a toe injury.
It appeared to be a platform for the former France under-21s marksman to build on, but instead his progress slowed.
Struggles with fitness and form pushed him down the pecking order at Bramall Lane, although occasional flashes of brilliance were displayed.
After a loan spell in Italy with Salernitana, Mousset departed South Yorkshire permanently in the summer of 2022 and joined VfL Bochum.
He failed to make a single appearance at senior level for the German outfit, his time at the club marred by problems with discipline.
A loan spell at Nimes failed to revive his career and in January this year, Mousset’s Bochum deal was terminated by mutual consent.
He was then linked with a move to Scottish side Hearts, but a move north of the border did not materialise.
He is still a player talked about in the stands at Bramall Lane, as his talent was evident early on. Mousset has time on his side at 28, but it does not appear likely he will fulfil the potential that caught Sheffield United’s attention.
