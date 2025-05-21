Former Sheffield United playmaker Jose Baxter has landed a left-field coaching role.

The 33-year-old was tipped for greatness in his early days at Everton and represented England at various youth levels.

He did not make the grade at Goodison Park but did manage 28 goals in 121 appearances for Sheffield United between 2013 and 2016.

Baxter never managed to fulfil his potential as a player and retired at 29, but has now taken on an exciting coaching challenge.

The Toffees academy graduate has taken on the role of assistant manager in the Malaysia national team set-up.

As reported by Malaysian outlet The Star, Malaysia boss Peter Cklamovski said: “He has been part of our long-term recruitment plans. Initially, the plan was for him to support the under-23 team but when Mark Milligan left, we saw the perfect opportunity to elevate him to the senior set-up while keeping him connected with the youth team.

“His experience and skill set will benefit both sides and that continuity is vital for the future of Malaysian football.”

Jose Baxter’s playing career

A number of off-field issues hampered Baxter during his career and when he hung up his boots in 2021, he conceded he had underachieved.

He said: “From being a kid from council estate with dreams like everyone else. I set myself four goals/dreams at 13. I managed to tick three off by 20. Last one I never got to do.

"From playing in Premier League, Europa League, captaining country at youth level, scoring at Wembley in FA Cup semi-finals, to playing hundreds of league games, travelling the world playing football and still sit here feeling down and I underachieved.