Former Leeds United and Sheffield United forward Sam Vokes is among the players to have been released by League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys have missed out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, having lost to Charlton Athletic in the semi-finals.

They have moved quickly to press ahead with plans for next season, releasing a clutch of senior players.

Among those moving on is veteran forward Vokes, who is seeing a four-year association with the club come to an end.

Sam Vokes is leaving Wycombe Wanderers upon the expiry of his contract. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Wycombe’s chief football officer Dan Rice said: “We’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to the 10 players who are leaving us this summer, along with the five loan players who have made a real impact during their time with us.

“During the planning stages for a new season, difficult decisions need to be made and it is with a heavy heart that we part ways with players who’ve given everything for the club and rightly earned the respect and admiration of their team-mates and the supporters.

“Sam has been a wonderful ambassador for the club in many ways and his experience and character off the pitch have been hugely instrumental, even though his playing time has become limited.”

Sam Vokes’ spells at Leeds United and Sheffield United

He may now be a seasoned professional at 35, but the former Wales international was still developing as a player when he had his spells in Yorkshire.

AFC Bournemouth gave Vokes his break in senior football, eventually selling to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2008.

Promotion to the Premier League limited Vokes’ minutes at Molineux and the Whites and the Blades were among the clubs to take advantage.

Both took the frontman on loan, with Leeds offering League One football and Sheffield United borrowing his services in the Championship.

Sam Vokes spent time on loan at Sheffield United during the 2010/11 season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

He made 10 appearances for Leeds, scoring once, before registering one goal in six outings for Sheffield United.

Vokes completed a permanent move to Burnley in 2012 and become a popular figure at Turf Moor, scoring 64 goals in seven years.