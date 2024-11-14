Former Sheffield United midfielder Kevin McDonald has joined League One side Exeter City following his Bradford City departure.

The 36-year-old saw his Bantams contract terminated by mutual consent in August following a fall down the pecking order.

He had been on the club’s books for just over a year and even served as caretaker manager at Valley Parade following the dismissal of Mark Hughes.

After a stint training with Exeter, the veteran midfielder has put pen to paper on a short-term deal that runs until January. It marks a return to the club for McDonald, who had a spell with the Grecians before joining Bradford.

He said: "It feels good. I've trained here for a while to keep fit and it's great to be back. The squad is highly impressive and I'm comfortable with the environment.

“The squad have been great at welcoming me back. I loved my time here in 2023, which was a big reason why I came back to train here.

"The standard and quality within the team is high and there is no limit as the manager has said previously. I've been impressed in training with the younger lads and the senior lads and the intensity and development has been good to see. It's a club that is on the up and hopefully I can continue to help with that."

Kevin McDonald left Bradford City in August - and has now returned to Exeter City. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

As part of McDonald’s role in the squad, he will mentor young players and help to pass on knowledge he has accumulated from time spent with the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

He said: "It was a conversation I had with the manager and it's something I like to be involved with as I'm naturally vocal on the pitch. If I can use this to help support Jake and the younger players then I'm delighted to.

"I still feel I've got a lot to offer as a player and until I feel that has gone I'm excited to still be a player and this role is the best of both worlds."

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell added: "Kev has been with us for a few months now working hard and getting fit.

"We felt like it was an opportunity to get him in on a more permanent basis - it's only short term, but we felt like getting him as part of the squad because of the level he has shown everyday.

"There are other roles in mind in terms of leadership and mentoring players like Jake Richards. Kev's character and everything he brings to the club is first class.

"Kev raises the standard of training with his quality and experience and we feel he can provide competition, he needs to get some games under his belt and we will look to get him minutes in the Premier League Cup games, with an eye on mentoring Jake Richards similar to what David Perkins did earlier in the season.