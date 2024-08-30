Bradford City transfer latest: Former Sheffield United and Wolves midfielder leaves club by mutual consent

VETERAN midfielder Kevin MacDonald has left Bradford City by mutual consent.

Told recently by manager Graham Alexander that his game-time would be limited in 2024-25, the Scot, 35 – in the final year of his two-year contract – has now departed the club, having yet to feature this term.

Alongside his playing duties last term, the ex-Scotland international had a spell in caretaker charge following the sacking of Mark Hughes last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He managed City on six occasions and started with three straight wins in the league before consecutive league defeats to Milton Keynes Dons and Sutton United.

Bradford City midfielder Kevin McDonald, who has left the club by mutual consent. Picture: Tony Johnson.

McDonald went back to concentrating on playing and his last appearance came in late March against Harrogate Town.

Upon his departure, McDonald said: "I would like to start by thanking each and every one of you Bradford City fans for your incredible support throughout my time here.

"I was faced with some very different and challenging circumstances last season, but always tried to give everything for the club, and you thankfully recognised and appreciated that. You have all been immense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a player, I was supported fantastically well from the start, and then even more so during my stint as manager, before I felt even more love when I returned to playing.

"I have really enjoyed my time here, and made some great friends, but ultimately, people move on in football. The club is in fantastic hands, and I can only see success for it moving forward.

“Thank you to Ryan Sparks for everything he has done for me, professionally and personally, throughout my time here. He has been open and honest with me the whole time. It was a smooth transition into the player manager role, and has been the same since.

"Finally, thank you to all the staff and, in particular, all of the players who I have had the pleasure of sharing the dressing room with. The lads who were here last season understood my situation, and were absolutely bang on, throughout the whole process, as they have been as teammates.

"I wish everyone at the club the very best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning his career with Dundee, McDonald signed for Burnley in 2008, helping the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League that season.

A two-year spell in League One with Sheffield United followed before a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers where he was part of a side which set a new League One points record of 103 in 2013-14.