Former Sheffield United stalwart John Fleck is reportedly training with League Two outfit Chesterfield.

The 33-year-old left Bramall Lane in the final hours of the last winter window, bringing the curtain down on seven-and-a-half years in South Yorkshire.

He joined Blackburn Rovers on a deal running until the end of the season but suffered a season-ending injury on his debut.

At the end of the season, Blackburn confirmed discussions were being held with Fleck. However, an agreement has not been reached and Fleck is still a free agent.

John Fleck left Sheffield United in the final hours of the winter 2024 window. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

According to the Derbyshire Times, Fleck has been training with newly-promoted League Two side Chesterfield. It is unclear whether he is maintaining fitness with the Spireites or working towards a potential deal.

If Chesterfield did recruit Fleck, the midfielder would add a wealth of experience to Paul Cook’s squad. A product of the Rangers youth system, Fleck won the Scottish Premiership title on three occasions with the Gers.

A loan move to Blackpool gave the Scotland international his first taste of English football before he sealed a permanent switch to Coventry City.