Former Sheffield United, Blackpool and Liverpool man finds new club after Preston North End release
The 24-year-old played under Robinson at Oxford United during the 2019/20 season, when he was on loan at the Kassam Stadium from Liverpool. A string of loan moves, including one to Sheffield United, failed to convince Liverpool of his first-team potential and he departed Anfield in 2022.
Two years with Preston North End followed but Woodburn was allowed to seek pastures new at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. He has now linked up with League Two side Salford, penning a two-year deal.
After putting pen to paper, he told the club’s website: “Obviously, I have a bit of a connection as I played under the gaffer at Oxford, me and him got on really well, and it was a bit of a pull to come here with him also being the manager.
“I really enjoyed my time under Karl, it was a shame it got cut short with an injury that I had, but, I am just really excited to get back playing under him. I just want to create chances and score goals, hopefully our playing style will be fun for the fans, and hopefully we will have some good games.”
Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest ever scorer in 2016 when he notched in a Carabao Cup win over Leeds United. He was fast-tracked through age groups for Liverpool and Wales but has seen his progress slow in recent years.
He said: “Most teams that I have been at, we’ve been pushing for the top end of the table, so hopefully we can do that here and get Salford back where they should be, near the top of the table.”
