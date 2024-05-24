Former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers winger Mark Duffy has been appointed manager of non-league outfit Warrington Rylands.

Duffy returned to playing after his dismissal, penning terms at Rylands. He has now moved back into management and will lead the club into the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rylands will be competing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder. They finished fourth last season but missed out on promotion via the play-offs.

Mark Duffy spent four years at Sheffield United. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Liverpool-born Duffy is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having represented both Doncaster and Sheffield United. He first arrived in the county in 2013, signing for Rovers and making 39 appearances for the club.

He returned to Yorkshire in 2016, after two years away with Birmingham City. Duffy is fondly remembered at Bramall Lane and was dubbed the ‘bounce slayer’ for his exploits in a Steel City derby fixture.