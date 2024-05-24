Former Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Birmingham City star lands managerial role
The 38-year-old took his first step into management last year, taking charge of Macclesfield. However, his tenure was brought to an end when he was axed in October. He was replaced as Silkmen boss by former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce, who has since moved on to a coaching role at Salford City.
Duffy returned to playing after his dismissal, penning terms at Rylands. He has now moved back into management and will lead the club into the 2024/25 campaign.
Rylands will be competing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder. They finished fourth last season but missed out on promotion via the play-offs.
Liverpool-born Duffy is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having represented both Doncaster and Sheffield United. He first arrived in the county in 2013, signing for Rovers and making 39 appearances for the club.
He returned to Yorkshire in 2016, after two years away with Birmingham City. Duffy is fondly remembered at Bramall Lane and was dubbed the ‘bounce slayer’ for his exploits in a Steel City derby fixture.
Duffy left South Yorkshire in 2020, bringing the curtain down on his EFL career with spells at Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.